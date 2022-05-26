Promoting fresh and emerging talent will be the priority for Russells Creek cricket coach Cameron Williams.
The 30-year-old elite bat said that during the past six years Creek had averaged three new faces in its line-up coming into the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association finals each season.
"Every year there are opportunities for our younger players, for players of any age who chose to focus on their development and new players coming in," he said.
"Craig Britten joined us from Horsham last year and took three wickets in the grand final but his development with the bat was what really pleased us. "He played some crucial innings towards the back end of the season. That's what we want to see."
Williams has been appointed Creek's coach for next summer, while Matt Petherick has been reappointed division one captain on the back of the club's fourth premiership in five seasons.
Williams said the club had also established a coaching consultancy panel to ensure the playing group reached its potential. "We've recruited some successful, trusted and respected coaches who will be able to come in and provide different ideas and voices," he said.
The panel includes former WDCA flag leaders Dustin Drew (Dennington) and Steve Blacker (Allansford), former Creek joint premiership coach Darren Loft and Melbourne premier bat Jack Rhodes. Senior players Blake Evans, Jimmy Elford, Andy Prisco and Josh Campbell will also organise and lead fielding drills.
Williams said Creek had retained its core playing group while adding some familiar faces.
Quick bowler Glenn Moore and all-rounder Bailey Brooks have committed to the coming season while former gun junior bat Jack Primmer is also returning to the club.
Experienced all-rounder Manny Coomaraswamy has also moved from Melbourne to Warrnambool with his family and joined Creek.
"We also expect to add an international player to our existing list," Williams said.
"We are talking to some targeted experienced and promising young players, but there will be opportunities for our developing players.
"That's an ongoing focus for us - rewarding players who want to put in the effort to improve."
Williams said Andrew Thomson had been reappointed director of cricket.
