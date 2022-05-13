The Standard

South Warrnambool residents set to face more detours from Sunday

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 13 2022 - 9:24am, first published 7:30am
Detour: Warrnambool's Wellington Street train crossing is closed for an essential rail upgrade from Sunday until Thursday.

South Warrnambool residents face more traffic pain from Sunday, forced to detour around the Wellington Street rail crossing, as well as ongoing Stanley Street bridge works.

