South Warrnambool residents face more traffic pain from Sunday, forced to detour around the Wellington Street rail crossing, as well as ongoing Stanley Street bridge works.
The VicTrack works are part of an "essential rail upgrade" which requires the closure of Wellington Street at the train crossing. The closure is in place until Thursday.
Warrnambool City Council has advised residents to detour around the site via Merrivale Drive, McMeekin Road and Koroit Street.
It comes as the $4.6 million works to replace the Stanley Street bridge, which began in late January, continue.
The bridge links the foreshore to South Warrnambool and the city centre, via Wellington Street, which will also be closed this week.
