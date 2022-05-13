MERRI River School has received one of its largest monetary donations with $23,000 presented to the school raised at a charity shearing event.
In December, shearers Corey, Roger and Brodie Mifsud went head-to-head in a marathon 24-hour sheep-shearing extravaganza to raise money for Merri River School and Skene Street Specialist School.
Merri River School acting principal Joanne Roche said the school had a big wish list of items to put forward to the school council to allocate funding.
"A calming space - that we're hoping to get under construction soon and the therapy equipment that goes into that," Ms Roche said.
"We also received a state government grant for shade sails but we need more shades.
"In our junior play area we want to construct some sensory boxes for the children to play on."
Ms Roche said staff took students to the opening day of the charity event for a tour where teacher Aidan Nicolson was the master of ceremonies.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
