A fundraiser is being held in Warrnambool to raise funds for the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.
Assange faces a 175-year sentence if extradited to the United States of America if found guilty of espionage charges for leaking documents in 2010 and 2011.
Independent and Peaceful Australia Network South-West Victoria Regional Group member Julie Hart has organised a screening of Ithaka at Capitol Cinema on Wednesday at 6.30pm.
The documentary, filmed over two years across the United Kingdom, Europe and the US, showcased Assange's father, John Shipton's fight to save his son.
It will be followed by a presentation and question and answer session with Mr Shipton.
Ms Hart first saw the film in Brisbane spurring her to bring the film to south-west Victoria. "I was moved by it and felt compelled to organise something because I felt so strongly about the film," she said.
Ms Hart has followed the now 50-year-old's career since the 1980s, when aged 17, Assange hacked into The Pentagon's computer network. "I feel for him like a son, the screening is such a great opportunity," she said.
The proceeds go towards Australians for Assange, who are campaigning and fundraising Assange's release, for the release of Assange, as well as IPAN SW Regional Victoria.
Tickets are $20 adult, $15 concession and $12 students.
For further information and ticket bookings contact Ms Hart on 0418 106 375.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
