Superstar sprinter Ferdinand Boy has clinched yet another country cup with a blistering victory in the $70,355 Group 2 Warrnambool Cup final on Wednesday night. The favourite heading in to the final leg of Greyhound Victoria's Western Festival of Racing, the David Geall-trained champion out of Lara was never headed in an impressive run in box one, pushing through on the inside to record the win in 25.017 seconds. Ferdinand Boy previously won country cups at Shepparton, Ballarat and Healesville in 2021 to lay claim as the Victorian 'country cups king' in what has already been a stellar career. Brooke Ennis-trained Old News finished runner up with a strong run of 25.241 seconds. MORE: Local hopes were well and truly with Warrnambool track specialist Mepunga Mustang - owned by Mepunga East legend and Greyhound Racing Victoria hall of famer Barry Smith, with the in-form Jeff Britton dog finishing third out of box eight in 25.353 seconds. Mepunga Mustang came into the night's feature event off the back of seven wins from his last eight starts on the Warrnambool track. In other feature night races, heavy favourite Substantial, trained by Anthony Azzopardi, won by a nose in 25.107 seconds in the winner-take-all $10,000 Cup Night Match Race (450m). The Jason Sharp-trained There's My Spot clinched the Warrnambool Greyhound Racing Club Members Cup Final in 22.39 seconds, while Mobile Legend stormed home to win the $5,000 Stan Lake Memorial (450m) in race six in 25.484 seconds. More to come.

