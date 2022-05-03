news, latest-news,

SYMON Wilde's stable is celebrating a five-win haul on the first day of the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival in form the master trainer will be keen to carry into Wednesday's and Thursday's meetings. Wilde grabbed first and second in the 3YBFM Scotty Stewart Brierly Steeplechase in race six after Vanguard defeated stablemate Britannicus while Count Zero, Rider In The Snow, Mio Capo and As I Please also saluted. The Warrnambool trainer, who will vie to defend his stable's Waterfront by Lyndoch Living Grand Annual Steeplechase crown on Thursday with at least two runners, was delighted for connections after As I Please' victory. "It is one of those things that we're getting the rub of the green and that horse (As I Please) just needed a run and he ended up getting it," Wilde said. "It's just one of those red letter days and there are some great people in this horse. I bought for about $9,000 and we left him a long time, got some owners in him. Locals and me, we're tickled pink." Wilde joked with his partner Steph he'd be out on the town one hour later for every winner he had on Tuesday. "It'll be until 5am now," he laughed. "No, we'll probably have a quiet night with a big couple of days ahead. We've got to trot up all the runners for tomorrow yet so there is a bit of work to do. I'm so pleased with this carnival. "It's been a wonderful advertisement for our stable - flat horses and jumpers - and I'm so proud of our team. My staff, they're the hard workers, they get up in the morning. This is the easy part."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/c1b02716-96a1-4ad6-8e9c-7991dd6e71fa.jpg/r0_169_4608_2773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg