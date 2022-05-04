news, latest-news,

HENRY Dwyer says his first winner of the 2022 Warrnambool May Carnival - Friday At Five - sums up his relationship with the horse's ownership syndicate. The Ballarat-based trainer watched as the filly led all the way to see off Eaglesaurus and Maatsuyker in a maiden plate over 1700 metres on Wednesday. Dwyer said he and the syndicate had a Friday night tradition of meeting at Ballarat venue Red Lion each Friday for drinks. "They're a good bunch of owners, a big bunch of owners," Dwyer said. "The name's actually good, Friday At Five. Each Friday we have a beer down there. That's the meeting point, Friday at five. It'll be a good one to celebrate (on Friday)." Dwyer said the three-year-old was a fit horse and could handle the wet track. "She's had a bit of racing," he said. "I actually trained her sister, Foreign Affair, and she was a great wet tracker. IN OTHER NEWS: "She should step up over winter. I think she's probably earned a little reprieve now but in the depths of June and July at Sandown and that type of thing, she could be a chance of winning something." Winning jockey Mitchell Aitken said the horse "really digs deep". "I'm a bit surprised it's taken this long to get her maiden out of the way but it was done in fantastic fashion," he said. "I just wanted to take my time to get across and let her be comfortable because she does get a little bit fired up so I was just happy to take my time and get there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/935e8b68-6fef-4cb7-8196-c4e2f4e6c03a.jpg/r0_214_4212_2594_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg