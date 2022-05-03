news, latest-news,

NEWLY-CROWNED 3YBFM Scotty Stewart Brierly Steeplechase champion Vanguard is a likely starter in the Waterfront by Lyndoch Living Grand Annual Steeplechase on Thursday. The Symon Wilde-trained gelding defeated stablemate Britannicus by a head in the Warrnambool May Racing Carnival's opening feature race on Tuesday. Police Camp, also trained in the south-west by Simon Ryan, was a distant third. It capped a stellar day for the Wilde stable, notching their fourth triumph in the first six races of the meeting. A delighted Wilde told The Standard post-race Vanguard would likely run in the annual depending on he recovered. "Depending on how he pulls up, I'm very keen to run him. Britannicus, if the weather turns against him he probably won't run," the Warrnambool-based trainer said. "American In Paris will run. I'd have to say that horse (Vanguard) is the favourite of the three at the moment. "He jumped so well, and really out-toughed Britannicus late. I don't think he has a problem with the wet ground either." Wilde praised the atmosphere of the race, which drew huge cheers from the crowd as Vanguard and Britannicus were neck and neck in the home straight. "Have you ever heard a roar like that? It was like we were at the footy or something," he mused. "I thought (Britannicus) was home but the theatre of that (battle) was wonderful. We bought Vanguard to target this carnival and some stable clients jumped on board. "Britannicus was also a second-hand horse who's having a great career. We've got every inch out of him and he's done a terrific job. Everyone is having a lot of fun and I'm just so pleased." Wilde heaped praise on his staff, including stable foreman Liam Hoy. He said Hoy's organisational skills kept the stable ticking over. "Their time and dedication is unbelievable. They don't do it for the money and the hours are poor but they just love the horses," Wilde said. "It amazes me how resilient they are. Wintertime comes and you're having a tough time but they just keep it going. So proud of them all." Winning jockey Will Gordon, meanwhile, has a keen eye towards Thursday's annual. "It got a bit close, it was a stirring finish and I think the better stayer won in the end," he said. "Look, I knew they (Britannicus, Aaron Lynch) were going quick enough and they would have to come back to us. "We've got a bigger picture in mind, The Annual, in a couple of days and didn't want to waste our petrol too early. "I just wanted him to finish off and that's what he did." Gordon said his mount was a bit slow away and Britannicus set up a huge 10-length lead. "But, he was just as tough as nails. If he pulls up well, that's where we will be heading (the annual)," he said. "It was a great battle. I was able to push up on the inside of Lynchy. We're good mates. He's one of the good guys. "It was a stirring finish. To add a Brierly to the CV is pretty good," he said. Lynch said he had two plans, one to sit behind the speed or head to the front and try and make the Brierly his own race. "I thought we had it in the bag when we had that big break, but coming down the hill he's gone to go left," he said The jockey explained that Britannicus had previously saved huge ground at the Tozer Road double, but in the Brierly it probably cost him the race. "He cost himself. Even jumping the last I thought he had it in the bag, but Vanguard came over the top of us," he said. Among Vanguard's ownership group, Mary Rowsthorn couldn't contain her joy. Having been a part of the ownership group of two-time Grand Annual Steeplechase champion Gold Medals, who retired before this year's May carnival, Rowsthorn's next purchase in another Symon Wilde horse has again proven a winner. "I've never expected this, not after last year and all the years we've had with Gold Medals," she said. It was Rowsthorn's third Brierly Steeplechase win, following stakes in the Gai Waterhouse-trained Valediction in 2016 and Gold Medals in 2018. She said every year was as "exciting and nerve wracking" as the last one. "With Vanguard, our expectation today was to get him around safely, with Valac we're very sorry to see that, but to see him run well and know the track well enough if he's fit enough to go around in the Grand Annual." Ms Rowsthorn said her unwavering confidence in Wilde persuaded her continued support of his horses. "I've always had trust in Symon and I've always been right," she said. "Whatever Symon says is right," she added. "If he goes to the Grand Annual, if he pulls up well and okay, that's the right way to go." The Aaron Mitchell-ridden galloper Valac, who fell on the second last hurdle, was undergoing precautionary vet checks but appeared to be OK. Mitchell was believed to have a concussion and was taken to Warrnambool Base Hospital for scans on his wrist.

