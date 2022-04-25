news, latest-news,

Hundreds of people have marched from Dennington's old Shamrock Hotel to the cenotaph for the first time in two years. The Anzac Day breakfast, march and service returned to Dennington on Monday after a coronavirus-enforced break. Dennington Community Association president John Harris said he was pleased with this year's turn out, and was "rapt" to see so many children and students at the commemoration. Emmanuel College student Halley Warburton recited The Lord's Prayer before Brauer College school captain Gabrielle Allen read 'The Spirit of Anzac'. That was followed by a poem written by Ms Allen and fellow school captain Jacob Price. Brauer College school captain Amber Smith and Simon Young then read 'The Ode to a Fallen Soldier' and 'A Brown Slouch Hat'. Warrnambool College student Hannah Van Zyl recited 'The Ode' before the St Johns Primary School choir sung the national anthems of New Zealand and Australia. The service's master of ceremonies was Warrnambool City councillor Richard Ziegeler, while well-known bugler Lindsay Stow performed Reveille. A highlight of Monday's service was a 1942 weapons carrier restored to its former glory by Koroit's Andy Hill. At the conclusion of the service, wreaths were laid by a number of local school and organisations, including Nestles Rowing Club, Dennington Football and Netball Club, ProviCo Australia and Navelmens Association of Australia.

