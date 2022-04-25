news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool councillor has paid tribute to Ukrainians defending their nation as crowds gathered at a mid-morning service in Dennington on Anzac Day. Dennington resident and Warrnambool City councillor Richard Ziegeler said Anzac Day was "incredibly important" this year, particularly amid Ukraine's fight for freedom. "We think of Ukraine today, as well as other places of oppression," he said. "It points out just how important it is for us to remember the people from Australia who have fought on our behalf against oppression." Mr Ziegeler acknowledged Ukrainians fighting against Russian invading forces, stating it was a timely reminder of the effect of "people being bullies". "People just deciding they want something, that they want another country. So what do they do? They just invade and take it over," he said. "But we have stood up, in history, against that kind of oppression and our community, Dennington, is a fine example of that kind of strength in a community and what we can do against oppression and the bullies of the world." Mr Ziegeler said the community paid their respects to those who fought for freedom in past conflicts, as well as the people of Ukraine who were doing the same today. He spoke to a crowd of about 500 people who turned out for Dennington's Anzac Day service, which followed a march from the old Shamrock Hotel. Mr Ziegeler said he was "a little overwhelmed at the marvellous turn out that we've got this year". "It's been a couple of years since we've been able to do this in the customary fashion but it's wonderful that you've all responded and you've come back to Dennington to help us commemorate this wonderful occasion," he said. The Dennington march and Anzac Day service followed a free community breakfast at 7.30am.

