A 1942 war vehicle restored to its former glory by Koroit's Andy Hill has featured at Dennington's Anzac Day service. Mr Hill said the Dodge weapons carrier came from Western Australia on the back of a truck in "bits and pieces" about three years ago. He said he spent the next couple of years restoring and modifying the vehicle before driving it from Koroit to the Northern Territory last year for Back to The Track, an event for military vehicle enthusiasts to mark the Second World War. Mr Hill said he drove the Dodge thousands of kilometres in a convoy of up to 45 vehicles. The event re-enacts the military supply convoys that ran from Alice Springs to Darwin (Larrimah) during WWII. The track was used when the Top End was bombed during the Battle for Australia. Most of the trucks and cars are restored by people like Mr Hill and his family, who have a connection to the Second World War and previous wars. Mr Hill said his grandfathers Kenneth Hill and Rod Hurren served in Papua New Guinea and in the Northern Territory. He said he also had a nephew who was in the Australian Defence Force and had served in Timor-Leste. Mr Hill said the modified vehicle could travel at speeds of up to 100 km/h, depending on the weather. He attended Dennington's Anzac Day service on Monday with his wife Gina. Mr Hill is a member of the Military History Group, an organisation dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military vehicles.

