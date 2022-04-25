news, latest-news, sport, speedway

Allansford's Matthew Reed added another victory to his racing resume with a win in the seventh and final round of the C&H Trucking Sprintcars at Simpson Speedway on Sunday. In the Ken Hutchins-owned car, Reed won the feature race leading home fellow Allansford resident Jett Bell in second and Ballarat's Sam Wren in third, which was enough for Wren to be crowned overall series champion. Reed has enjoyed numerous victories at Simpson Speedway and started the 25-lap A-Main from position two after setting the fastest time in time trials with a 12.570 second lap. After the race, Reed thanked Bell for 'keeping him honest' in the final sprintcar race of the 2021-22 Sprintcar Racing Association season. MORE SPORT "I knew he was there. I was a bit vulnerable as he's had some good pace," he said. "I'm getting old now and it's been a big year, whereas Jett's in just his third race, it's a big achievement for him. We've worked hard and I'm happy to finish off the season like this." In the Speedcar feature race, Nick Parker won from Travis Mills with Portland's Luke Storer making a change from Wingless Sprints to Speedcars to finish fifth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/34989813-7bdc-4ae4-9142-05db73ba0436.jpg/r0_220_4320_2661_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg