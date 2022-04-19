news, latest-news, The Seekers, Band, Australia, Keith Potger

THIS year marks 60 years since Australian pop quartet The Seekers first sang together. The hits of the internationally-famed group soundtracked a generation, many of whom grew up playing Seekers albums at home or in the car. Founding member of the band Keith Potger will be performing a special concert on Friday April 29 at St Brigids Community and Cultural Centre. His solo show 'Songs that make you smile, Stories that make you laugh' promises timeless favourites from The Seekers, a touch of Nashville, some original ballads from his three solo albums and a few hits from the '60s to the '80s. Potger has been working on new music through COVID for an upcoming album. "One of those bonuses about being locked down is that I've had a chance to spend some time in my little home studio and putting together some music for a possible fourth solo CD," Potger said. This year marks 60 years since The Seekers first sang together. "It's amazing," he said. "1962 was the first time that Athol Guy, Bruce Woodley and I sat around in a little coffee lounge in Melbourne and sang together. So 2022 marks our 60th anniversary. "I've got to say that I think that we are probably the only group from that era first of all, that are still together, and second of all, still alive. "The fact that we're still friends and we talk to each other and have some fun times together is really quite remarkable." The band's beginnings stemmed from Athol, Bruce and Keith's time at Melbourne High School. "Not that we knew each other at that stage, but it sort of gave us a common bond later on when it came time to start thinking about what we would do as a bit of a hobby," Potger said. "We all had day jobs. I was working at the ABC as a radio producer and that led to us being able to record our early songs, and in turn led to us getting getting a recording contract with W&G Records. "It was organic I suppose you'd call it." Potger's musical career started well before The Seekers first stormed the UK charts in 1965. The self-taught musician studied guitar, banjo, mandolin and keyboards, thanks to his father. "My dad had a very good voice and he enrolled in correspondence guitar course not long after we had arrived in Australia - I was born in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) and then we came to Australia in 1948. "The guitar was lying around and I picked it up, and that was how I came to start. "I found it absolutely gorgeous to have music in my life and I enjoyed harmony singing. "I was very influenced by harmony groups that were coming through the pop charts in the late 1950s and early 60s - people like The Four Lads, The Everly Brothers and of course, The Beatles. I just love that sound." The Seekers were honoured as Australians Of The Year in 1967, the only group to have been given this acknowledgement, and Potger was awarded the Order of Australia (AO) for services to the Australian music industry and charity. Throughout his solo show, Potger shares anecdotes from over 50 years on the international music scene. "There are plenty of stories from the group's time and my own personal time that I love telling on stage," Potger said. "That's really what makes me not just a singer and a guitarist but an entertainer as well, and that's something that I've aspired to - is to entertain people and leave them happier than when they arrived. That's my challenge." Songs that make you smile, Stories that make you laugh will be held Friday April 29 at St Brigid's Cultural and Community Centre Crossley. Tickets can be found here. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Kyra.Gillespie/85dda80f-2f7c-4a56-99fc-9534a58b9fae.jpg/r0_898_2835_2500_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg