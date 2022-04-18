news, latest-news,

LOUIS Kew says Panmure's off-season recruiting spree is bearing fruit. The Bulldogs skipper believes the addition of former Hampden league midfielders Tyler Murnane and Wilbur Pomorin has added a layer of class to his side. The duo, who crossed from Cobden and South Warrnambool respectively, have eased pressure on inside midfielders Sam Mahony, Paddy Mahony and Isaac Sinnott and helped Panmure cement its unbeaten status after two rounds. "In the off-season (coach) Chris (Bant) identified the areas we needed to improve to really help us take the next step," Kew said. "He did that really well and we added Tyler and Wilbur who just added just that pure class into the midfield. "We probably lacked those polish so to bring them in was really good. Their skills are just silky and I'm just glad we've got them playing for us and we're not playing against them (laughs)." But Kew insisted Panmure wouldn't get ahead of itself. The talented utility, who can play half-back and midfield, said Bant's down-to-earth nature meant complacency wasn't an option. "Crab (Bant) knows when to keep everyone in check," he said. "It's a very long season and we're only two rounds in so anything can happen, really. You've obviously got to take the wins and everything but you can't afford to look too far ahead. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: "I reckon when teams start to look three or four weeks into the future is when things can go pear-shaped. We're just focusing on next week, on the next opponent." Kew said Panmure would work on honing its game style and structures in coming weeks. "After a couple of good wins I think we've just got to keep focusing on what we're trying to do with our game style and structures and make sure we're not going away from that," he said. "If we're doing that for four quarters we're pretty confident with most games we'll come out with the win. If you have five or 10 minute lapses that's when you teams will take advantage of you. "It's a cliche but the only way to stop that from happening is when you have the 21 blokes playing their role." He revealed atmosphere around the club was booming after a successful start. "It's been through the roof in the pre-season and for rounds one and two. I think everyone is just enjoying each other's company," Kew said. "It's not just the footy, it's netball as well. Everyone is really up and about and it's just a great place to be." Panmure will play Merrivale at Panmure Recreation Reserve on Saturday. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/045f3507-7ac2-4be4-9c41-3844339751fa.jpg/r0_446_3072_2182_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg