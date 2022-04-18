news, latest-news,

Floral art, tapestries and paintings in various mediums don the walls of the Warrnambool Uniting Church as part of its all-abilities art exhibition. Organiser Merrilyn Crabbe said the show, which launched on Sunday and will open again this weekend, provided a unique viewing experience for visitors of all denominations. The exhibition is part of the Warrnambool and District Easter Arts Festival which started on March 5 and will come to an end on Sunday. Ms Crabbe said the exhibition, held in the Uniting Church foyers and sanctuary, had been a much-celebrated annual feature of the festival. "This year the exhibition focuses on local artists of all abilities, with some offering their work up for sale," she said. She said the works included everything from painting and quilt making to ceramics, china painting and woodwork. "Songs and hymns of different cultures are played over the speakers as visitors make their way around the church," Ms Crabbe said. The exhibition was put together last week by Warrnambool artist Judy Rauert. "Judy had the art expertise to make sure it all looked right," Ms Crabbe said. "It has been a bit of a whole-community effort." Ms Crabbe said the exhibition would culminate on Sunday with a 'Songs of Praise around the World' service featuring music from Germany, Ghana, Ireland, Israel, Netherlands, Scotland, South Africa, Tonga and Australia. "A morning tea preceding the service at 10am will include traditional cakes and Easter foods from many different countries and cultures," Ms Crabbe said. The all-abilities art exhibition will re-open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday at 115 Koroit Street.

