Warrnambool school abolishes book list for lower year levels

news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool secondary school committed to ensuring all students have access to technology is doing all it can to ensure it doesn't become a financial burden for parents. Several years ago Warrnambool College introduced a requirement for all year 7-9 students to have an iPad. Principal Dave Clift said the school wanted to embrace technology but was also aware of the cost involved with buying an iPad. Prior to this the school had dedicated laptop classes, but Mr Clift said the school wanted to ensure everyone had access to the benefits of using a device like an iPad. "We felt it was an equity issue and everyone needs access to technology but we also decided to reduce our reliance on text books," Mr Clift said. "We wanted to say hand on heart to parents 'it's important you provide this learning resource but we also acknowledge it comes at a financial cost." IN OTHER NEWS Mr Clift said parents were no longer asked to pay hundreds of dollars for text books in years seven and eight. He said there was one text book on the year nine book list and there was a requirement for other stationery items, including a calculator for Maths, but the school was committed to doing everything it could to keep costs down. "We acknowledge the community has been hit hard by the pandemic," Mr Clift said. "It has financially hit some people a lot harder than others." Mr Clift said he was aware parents had to make sacrifices to cover the costs involved with their children's education. "I feel privileged to be working with families who do make sacrifices themselves to support their child and the wider school community," he said. "I recognise that a number of families in our community make sacrifices to pay even the low school contributions we have." Mr Clift said the school was committed to working with families who were struggling financially. "We have always worked with families to support them to support their children's learning and that includes ways that they contribute to the school curriculum offerings," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/eb542cef-e351-4b16-9c15-4017120c80f7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg