POLICE have caught several motorists allegedly speeding or driving unlicenced in the south-west ahead of the long weekend. Victoria Police on Thursday launched a state-wide road policing operation, Operation Compass, which will extend into the Anzac Day public holiday the following weekend. On Thursday morning, Mortlake police detected a vehicle allegedly travelling at 142km/h on Castle Carey Road, in Glenormiston. "The 29-year-old female driver from Camperdown was found to have a learners permit and was driving without an accompanying driver," a police statement said. "The vehicle was impounded at a cost of $1295 to the driver who will appear in court at a later date." On the same morning, a disqualified driver from Warrnambool was travelling to Geelong when police pulled him over in Cobden. His car was impounded for $1295 and he was set to appear in court at a later date. A few hours later in the Warrnambool CBD, police alleged a Melbourne man used his mobile phone while driving on a suspended driver's licence. His vehicle was impounded for $1130. Police said he was set to appear in court for charges of driving while suspended and using a mobile phone while driving. To find out more about the operation click here.

