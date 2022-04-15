Famed hotel to celebrate its 160th anniversary

news, latest-news,

The Lake Bolac Hotel is celebrating its 160th anniversary in style with a number of events planned across the Easter school holidays. Activities kicked off last weekend with Cobb and Co coach rides down to the caravan park and history tours of the hotel hosted by the local historical society. Meanwhile, tickets were booked out well ahead of Friday's paranormal ghost tours hosted by Twisted History Limelight Tours but by Thursday there was still room for Saturday's live music by Brett Littlefair. Celebrations will come to a close on the ANZAC weekend with a vintage show and shine car and bike show and live music by Cameron Mason. IN OTHER NEWS Jason Parr, who leases the hotel, said the building experienced many changes during its history spanning more than one-and-a half centuries. "The hotel was first built as a wooden shanty which was a bit of a wooden ale house and as the settlers started coming through in the late 1800s the hotel really expanded due to accommodation requirements," he said. "The original blue stone hotel was built as a restaurant or meeting place with a kitchen and then all the expansions on that were based on accommodation." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/efc5876c-37fa-4211-97bb-b1c6c562bce5.jpg/r0_42_5184_2971_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg