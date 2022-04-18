Man sadly dies in single-car crash at Greenwald
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Greenwald on Monday.
Emergency services were called to reports a car had crashed into a tree on the Princes Highway, near Emersons Road, about 4.30am.
The male driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dash cam footage or any other information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Lives lost on road: 77 this year, 68 last year.
