news, latest-news,

Warrnambool police say they're disappointed in driver behaviour after four motorists were clocked at excessive speeds in three days. Acting Sergeant Uwe Stolzenberg, of the Warrnambool police highway patrol unit, said a Warrnambool man was nabbed at 128 km/h in a signed 100 km/h zone in Pomborneit, while an international driver was caught speeding at 94 km/h in Allansford where ongoing roadworks required a maximum speed of 60 km/h. Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said motorists were also clocked at 131 km/h in a 100 km/h zone at Purnim and 108 km/h in a signed 80 km/h zone at Southern Cross. All four motorists lost their licences on the spot and will be issued with infringement notices. Police on Thursday launched statewide road policing Operation Compass which will extend into the Anzac Day public holiday the following weekend. Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said all available police resources were on the roads. "We are out and about and we made that pretty clear so there's no excuse," he said. He said police had advertised the long weekend road operation on Facebook and in the media in the lead up to the operation. "These are so far really bad results for the public," Acting Sergeant Stolzenberg said. "We're getting excuses like 'I was in a rush', it's certainly disappointing." Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Melbourne P-plater was caught drink driving in Port Fairy's CBD on Saturday night. Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said the man was intercepted on Sackville Street about 10.30pm. He said the motorist blew .09. "The driver admitted to consuming 10 pots of beer before getting behind the wheel and considering he is meant to be (double zero) as a P plater he can only be described as a bloody idiot," Sergeant Walkley said. The man's licence was immediately suspended for six months and he was fined $545. Sergeant Walkley said an 18-year-old Warrnambool P-plater was also fined in an unrelated intercept on Saturday. He said the motorist was caught with three peer passengers. Red P-platers can't have more than one passenger between 16 and 22, unless that passenger is the driver's spouse/live-in partner, sibling, or step-sibling. The man was fined $545 and penalised three demerit points. "It is concerning that both these incidents involved young adults who have not had their licences for very long and who both clearly had no excuse for their actions," Sergeant Walkley said. The intercepts came after a 32-year-old man was found driving with a disqualified licence on Wednesday. Sergeant Walkley said a white BMW X1 station wagon was intercepted on Sackville Street. He said inquiries revealed the man was disqualified for a period of four years, starting late last year. His vehicle was impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1132 and he will face the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on summons for a single charge of driving while disqualified. In Port Campbell, an interstate driver traveling at 120 km/h on the Great Ocean Road was intercepted on Saturday and subsequently issued with an infringement notice. It comes after an unaccompanied learner driver was detected at 142km/h on Castle Carey Road in Glenormiston on Thursday. IN OTHER NEWS Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jessica.howard/e101fd92-95bd-4fe8-82bf-5ee57980cbe8.JPG/r0_197_3264_2041_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg