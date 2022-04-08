MP accused of grandstanding as Portland remains without birthing services

news, latest-news,

POLITICAL shots have been fired in parliament this week as Portland remains without birthing services. Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley has accused South West Coast MP Roma Britnell of political grandstanding over the Portland District Health midwifery shortage. It comes after Jessa Laws was forced to give birth on the side of the road while on her way to Warrnambool this week because Portland is without a maternity service. Ms Britnell was booted from question time this week when she raised the issue in parliament. Mr Foley, who visited the embattled service last week, said Ms Britnell's comments were "cheap". "She is seeking to politicise the current circumstances of the Portland District Health midwifery shortage in a way for cheap political points," he said. READ MORE: Ms Britnell questioned how it was safe for a woman to give birth on the side of the road when there were midwives available in Portland. She has accused the state government of having a hidden agenda and cutting services from the hospital. "My questioning wasn't some sort of political stunt," Ms Britnell said. "This is about Portland mum Jessa and her husband Ben's terrifying experience of having to deliver their baby on the side of the road at Port Fairy early Tuesday - the exact scenario we feared would happen when the maternity service was suspended. "I will never apologise for standing up for people like Jessa and Ben - and all the expectant mums and families of the Portland region. "I will never apologise for standing up for the entire Portland community that is watching a range of services at the hospital disappear before their eyes. "I will continue to fight for the future of PDH - it's what our community deserves." Birthing services were suspended almost a month ago, forcing at least 31 women to travel to either Hamilton or Warrnambool due to a shortage of midwives. The midwifery union says it met with the PDH director of nursing and chief executive yesterday, and its PDH midwife members today about the midwifery issue. The union first met with its PDH midwife members in February about concerns over workload and shortages. Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation Victorian Branch Secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick suggested a midwifery model similar to Castlemaine Health, which sees a caseload of up to 45 women per year. Portland currently delivers 75 babies a year. "ANMF remains available to meet with Portland District Health to discuss options for a return to birthing services that includes appropriate midwifery resources to ensure a safe maternity service for the women living in this region," she said. A hospital spokesman said it does not have enough midwives to safely fill a 24-hour a day roster and is looking at shared maternity models with nearby services. "PDH has been actively exploring other models of maternity involving greater cooperation with regional colleagues, a strategic response consistent with recommendations of the Hillis Report," he said. "This has been explored with the Department and the ANMF and we'll keep the community informed." PDH's antenatal clinics, birthing classes and domiciliary care continue to operate as normal. The pause is initially for three months, to be reviewed every six weeks. However, some doctors have expressed concern over the return of birthing services. The story of Jessa and Ben's traumatic roadside birth was met with outrage by The Standard readers. Emma Fry said the situation was "unacceptable". "While Jessa says she is well and this wasn't her first birth, what would the ramifications be for a first time birthing woman? The resulting birth trauma could have horrific repercussions, even with a healthy baby," she said. "The risks here are far more dangerous, when the mental and emotional impact are not also taken into account." Damon Ward said it was a shame for the Portland community, and said local GPs were so stretched people have to leave town to receive care. "It's no wonder people are having to source medical attention in other towns," he said. "Local doctors can't see new patients cos they're pushed to the limits and even when we do get new doctors and specialists to the town they don't stay long. If it's broken then fix it, if it cant be fixed in-house the government need to step it up." Lee McMillan said it shouldn't be happening. "At least she made it to Port Fairy! This is so wrong." Last week the service lost its anaesthetic training just one year after becoming the smallest service qualified to deliver the training. Anaesthetic training will be transferred to Western District Health Service for 12 months. The hospital said the loss won't impact the roll out of the rural generalist program, a key recommendation of the Hillis review. There are 20 trainee rural generalists in south-west Victoria , including at PDH. Rural Doctors Association of Victoria president Rob Phair said it remains unclear why the implementation of the Hillis report, which recommended a rural generalist model, has been so delayed. PDH confirmed it met with the union this week. IN OTHER NEWS

