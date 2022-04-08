news, latest-news,

A new $2 million water tower will be constructed in north Warrnambool under plans unveiled by Wannon Water. The water authority has lodged a planning permit application with the city council for the works on land off Wangoom Road. Wannon Water project manager Sophie Baulch said the tower was designed to meet future water supply needs while providing adequate pressure and supply security to the city's growing north-eastern residential area. The land off Alberline Road, Ms Baulch said, was expected to be turned into 4000 new residential blocks over the next 20 to 30 years. A precinct plan for the area is being assessed by the Victorian Planning Authority which will see the land rezoned for development, but approval is still two years away. The proposed site for the water tower is on the south side of Wangoom Road, about 400 metres east of Aberline Road. "The water tower will be constructed of steel in a similar design to the existing tower in Harrington Road, Dennington," Ms Baulch said. "It will be around 27 metres high and painted in a neutral grey colour. "A new feeder main is currently being installed to connect the tower to our Tozer Road water pump station." The proposal for Wangoom Road is the first of three new towers planned for the city with others set to go in along Wollaston Road and the Hopkins Point areas over the next few years. Warrnambool already has five towers that provide water pressure to customers and are located on Liebig Street, Tower Square, Victoria Park, Balmoral Road and Dennington. Wannon Water managing director Andrew Jeffers has previously said the need for new towers was an issue of water pressure, not a lack of supply, with existing facilities nearing capacity. Water for the towers is pumped from the Warrnambool Water Treatment Plant near Albert Park.

