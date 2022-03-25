news, latest-news,

Allansford will host a charity car show and music extravaganza on Sunday to raise money for crash victim Michelle Pillar. Co-organiser Phil Literat said the event at the Allansford Recreation Reserve would run from 8am to 4pm and include the car show, live music, raffles and catering. "All proceeds raised will go towards supporting Michelle in her recovery," Mr Literat said. "Entry into the car and motorcycle show will be $10 and there will be a gold coin donation for anyone to attend. "Catering will include an ice-cream and coffee van, while the local cricket and footy/netball clubs will be running the bar and a barbecue. "The live entertainers include Nick How, Gin Jan, Monaros, Amplitude and we expect many more acts." Mr Literat and mechanic Mick Quigley, of the Battlers Car Club, are organising the fundraiser. Ms Pillar had both her legs amputated earlier this year after a truck rollover on a bridge in the Otways. She has only recently returned home after an extended recovery in hospital. It's hoped that Ms Pillar will attend Sunday's event and judge the car show winners. "We will accept and welcome any car entries on Sunday," Mr Literat said. "There will be prizes for entrance and raffles will run all day. We've had enormous support from local businesses. "Everyone is welcome to attend and we are hoping to raise as much as possible for this very worthy cause," he said.

