news, latest-news,

PORT Fairy is celebrating the return of one of its favourite sons, signing two-time Warrnambool and District Cricket Association champion player Jason Perera in a major statement of intent. The Pirates, who battled injury through the 2021-22 campaign to finish eighth, most recently had Perera in the 2020-21 campaign which yielded a semi-final appearance. The all-rounder, who will push to open the bowling at Avery's Paddock as well as holding a top-order batting spot, told The Standard he was delighted to return. The 29-year-old will spend the Sri Lankan summer playing in his homeland before jetting out to Australia for the 2022-23 season. "Actually I'm really happy to be there for the next season. Of course I'm coming with my wife this time," Perera said. "For the next season I'm really hoping that we can play for the finals. Physically and mentally I think I'm in a good condition. "So I'll try my best to give my fullest, to the Port Fairy club in this year as well." Perera said he was yet to decide where he'd play for the Sri Lankan season but felt it would be an advantage having another six months of cricket under his belt. "In addition, I will come back to Port Fairy after playing to the Sri Lankan cricket season. I personally think, it also gives me a great experience to my sports life," he said. Perera is also a three-time club champion at the Avery's Paddock-based club. MORE TO COME Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/c3b8c386-c346-42ed-beda-dafb7e35be34.jpg/r2_433_4745_3113_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg