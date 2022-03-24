Historic Warrnambool home among nine properties to be auctioned on Saturday

news, latest-news, real estate, warrnambool, housing

A stunning period home in the heart of Warrnambool will go under the hammer on Saturday. It is one of nine properties to be auctioned in a bumper weekend of auctions. 'Mirma' has attracted inquiries from all across Australia, according to Brian O'Halloran and Co director Brian Hancock. He said the period home offered a rare opportunity for someone to buy a historic home with a low price point. The price range for the home, which is in original condition and would benefit from a revamp, is $930,000 to $995,000. "It's been listed for $935,000 to $995,000 but public demand will determine the price," Mr Hancock said. He said the historic home was built for A.H. Davies in 1905. "It's been a house that has been admired over the years," Mr Hancock said. "I think it will create a lot of interest." The grand home is located on a 1636 square-metre block. It boasts stunning ornate details on the facade, Corinthian columns at the front entrance, bluestone steps and superb original lead-stained glass windows in the entrance foyer. It also includes a drawing room with a bay window seat alcove, Victorian cornices and superb elaborate painted centre roses. Mr Hancock said a large garage and outbuildings were also on the property. It has been owned by the same family for almost four decades. It will be auctioned on site at 11.15am on March 26. Harris and Wood has three properties that will be auctioned on Saturday. These include a three-bedroom townhouse in Schnapper Lane, Warrnambool. It offers two bathrooms and was built in 2018. The price guide for the property is $750,000 and $800,000 and it will go under the hammer at 11.30am. Harris and Wood is also auctioning two three-bedroom homes in MacDonald Street - one at 11am and the other at noon. Ray White Warrnambool has five properties listed for auction on Saturday. These include a four-bedroom home with three bathrooms in Mitchell Street. It has a price guide of $790,000 to $860,00 and it will go under the hammer at 12.30pm. A three-bedroom unit in Serenity Way will be auctioned at 1.30pm, a two-bedroom Gladstone Street home is listed to go under the hammer at noon, while a three-bedroom home in Mack Street will be auctioned at 11.30am. Also listed is a two bedroom home in High Street Koroit, which has an auction time of 10.30am.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/9e17505e-463f-4b3b-b86d-2be2f626487b.jpg/r0_342_5472_3434_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg