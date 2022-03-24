news, latest-news, sport, racing, moonee valley

TOP Warrnambool trainer Tom Dabernig is confident his talented mare Flying Mascot is spot-on to win the $300,000 group 2 Sunline Stakes under lights at Moonee Valley on Friday night. Flying Mascot, the winner of her last two starts in group 3 company, faces six rivals in the 1600 metre race. Bookmakers have installed her a short priced favourite to win the feature. Dabernig said the Sunline Stakes will be the last run in this campaign for the lightly raced four -year-old mare. "Win, lose or draw Flying Mascot will head to the spelling paddock after the Sunline Stakes," Dabernig told The Standard. "The Sunline Stakes was her goal in the autumn. We could have sent her to Sydney for some nice races over the next month but we've decided to give her a break and set her for black type races over the spring in Melbourne." MORE SPORT: Flying Mascot put in an impressive track gallop as her final piece of work on the course proper at Warrnambool on Tuesday morning. "I was very happy with her trackwork over 1200 metres on Tuesday," the multiple group one winning trainer said. "I can't get her any better or fitter. This has been a faultless campaign with wins in the Mannerism and the Matron plus a second placing in the Bellmaine Stakes. "She's going to the races on Friday night the best she's been in this preparation. I can't fault her but racing is a funny game especially with small fields. Let's say we're quietly confident - but not over confident." Underrated jockey Blaike McDougall, who has partnered Flying Mascot in her three runs this time in work has the ride on Friday night. The Sunline Stakes is scheduled to start at 7.45pm.

