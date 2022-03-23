news, latest-news,

A Western Victoria Female Football League foundation club in danger of pulling the pin is calling for players. Old Collegians' under 18 team could be forced to withdraw from the 2022 season, which starts on April 3, if it can't bolster its numbers. Coach Xavier Couch said it would be a sad decision. He hopes a flurry of late additions - no experience required - will help save its season. "Twelve would be the maximum we're getting at training at the moment," he said. "Ultimately we'd like 20, 22 would be really handy but we need at least 18. "Next week, if we don't have the numbers, we're going to have to give the league notice because of changes to the fixtures, so we're running out of time." Old Collegians threw their support behind women's football when the competition started in 2018. "It will be a real shame if we can't get a side up. It would be a shame for the club, they've put a lot of work and the committee has put a lot of time into it and money also," Couch said. "But we can't go in with 13 or 14 players. It's not something I am willing to do this year is go in with short numbers and being pumped every week. "If we do fold, there's a fair chance we won't come back. It is really important that we do try and hang on for the club's sake." Couch said Old Collegians boasted up to 27 players last year but had a drop off over the off-season. "We have lost a considerable amount - we only lost two to age and others hit a certain age and they lose interest," he said. "I don't know what the answer is. COVID has had a part to play in it but we can't fully blame it on COVID either." Couch said he wouldn't want those attending Warriors' training to be lost to football. "If we couldn't get a team up, I wouldn't like to see them not playing so I'd certainly encourage them to go elsewhere, though that is limited with only two other teams (South Warrnambool and Warrnambool) in this town to go to," he said. "If we fold, a lot of these girls won't play, that's the reality of it unfortunately. Majority of them are quite keen to play so it would be a real shame if we couldn't get a side up." Those interested in playing can contact Xavier on 0407 510 029. MORE SPORT: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/5c3294a5-e42d-4fdf-973f-fb6f5e4ffeb2.jpg/r0_236_4643_2859_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg