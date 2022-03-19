news, latest-news,

DIFFERENT car, same result. Queensland driver Lachlan McHugh made it a perfect three from three this season at Victoria's number one track - Allansford's Premier Speedway - when he won on Saturday night. McHugh, driving for Domain Ramsay, saluted in a drama-filled 30-lap A-Main, edging out Warrnambool's Jamie Veal in the final SRA series round. Terang's Jack Lee, who won the limited series feature race prior, was third. The victory rounded out McHugh's 2021-22 season visits down south. He etched his name into speedway history in January when he won the South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic. He also won his opening night feature at that showcase event. The track is a happy hunting ground for the speedster. "I always seem to go pretty well here," he told The Standard from the in-field. "It was pretty cool, coming down in a different car and being able to do it. "It was my first night, I'd never even sat in the car before. "It is a different brand of chassis and different motor packages and different software to get familiarised with but it didn't take too long. "They are all different but the same." The race had its share of carnage. Warrnambool's Corey McCullagh, who started fourth, pulled in with a suspected fuel leak while Allansford's Tim van Ginneken had a prang three laps in which ended his race. A big crash on the re-start involving Tim Hutchins and and Matthew Reed - another driver from Allansford - saw the latter flip and forced to the in-field. The same stop saw Albury's Grant Anderson in trouble with his car in flames. He walked away and was working on his charred vehicle in the pits shortly afterwards. Series leader Daniel Pestka was another whose race ended early but the South Australian had sewn up the title just by turning up for the final round. McHugh and Veal then went toe-to-toe for the next 23 laps. Veal hit the front but the visitor worked his way back to the lead. "It was pretty tiring. I was bouncing through a few of those ruts and I backed off the pace there for a bit and Jamie got passed me," McHugh said. "I stepped it back up again and managed to get back up around the outside of him and there was only three laps left to go then so I tried to cover my line as best as I could to the finish." McHugh won't return to Premier for the Easter sprintcar trail finale - the final race on its calendar. He will race in Queensland instead. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/1e065e01-7413-4845-a9fc-c47794fe4a9e.jpg/r0_219_4240_2615_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg