Despite an uncertain beginning, the Western District Playing Area has managed to play a complete 14-round season in both pennants. Throughout participants have seen changes in restrictions with COVID-19, vaccination status and club entry requirements, which have provided headaches for the pennant committee. After a rain-delayed start, the midweek pennant season concluded on Tuesday. With water covering both greens at the scheduled starting time of 9.30am, they were deemed unplayable. Play began at 10.30am, only to have a roll up and one end completed before the skies opened once more. The pennant committee decided to suspend play until 1pm, and after the final mopping up of puddles on the greens, matches resumed. In division one, Timboon Maroon was back-to-back premiers, with a seven-shot win over Koroit Orange. Lawn Green continued its undefeated run, with a close win over City Pearls by three shots. Terang Red took out division three over City Emeralds, and City Zircon overtook top team City Jade in division four. Dunkeld and Dennington will both be pressing to win two pennant flags this season, with teams in two grand finals. Dunkeld Blue will meet City Red, who had a four-shot win over City Gold, with Bryan Sheehan's team's valuable 11-shot win impacting the final score. In division two, Dennington Mariners will challenge Warrnambool Red for the premiership to gain promotion back to division one. City White, which had been at the top all season in division two, won two rinks but went down by 11 shots overall to Warrnambool Red. Division three sees another match between the two big Warrnambool clubs, with City Green taking on Warrnambool White. Lawn Green, in division four, will be hoping to replicate its midweek team's success and overcome City Black. In division five, the two top teams all season, Dunkeld White and Dennington Titans, will be evenly matched. Roll up at Terang for divisions four and five will begin at 9.15am. Tthe division one, two and three matches will begin at 1pm. Colac Bowls Club will host the men's and women's triples and the men's champion of champions region finals on Sunday. Western District will be represented by Scott Boschen and in the triples by Sheridan Barling, Polly Rabl and Gayle Swanson of Dennington and the Mortlake combination of David McNicoll, George Draffen and Peter Beardsley. MORE SPORT:

