news, latest-news,

Competition for spots is fierce under new Allansford A-grade coach, Rachel Mungean in the lead up to round one. Mungean, who takes over the Warrnambool and District league program from Bridget Foster, said reward for effort will be a big part of the Cats' DNA this season. "Same as footy, how can you select a side until it comes to the games?" Mungean said. "I decided to keep it an A-A-reserve squad and everyone was happy with that. Going along the idea of promotion and relegation, if you're doing well, you'll get rewarded." Arriving at Allansford with an extensive junior coaching record, Mungean will also bridge the gap between the senior and junior program as its under-17 coach. She said she's excited to be working with a young playing group across both teams. "All the girls are putting in, there is great numbers at training so there is a lot of depth," Mungean said. "We're a very young side, they're all below 30. I'm excited to work with that. And I'm hoping to work with my under-17s to give them a taste and a run in seniors and see how they go. "I've already promoted one of our under-17s, Maddy Drake. She's a goalie, she's got really good hands but just needs confidence, so I'll be giving her as much confidence and belief as she needs." Allansford play Old Collegians in round one on April 2. The Cats finished ninth with a 1-11-1 record in 2021. MORE SPORT: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/156072998/0ecc2c2c-5ce6-4ff0-97b8-27ab07783769.jpg/r651_909_4088_2851_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg