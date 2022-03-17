news, latest-news, sport, football, afl, south-west

A strong contingent of the south-west's most exciting footballing exports could be set for a taste of AFL football this season. Jay Rantall, Isaac Wareham, Marcus Herbert, Connor Hinkley, Angus Bade and Josh Chatfield have been named as emergency COVID-19 top-up players. The AFL released the full list of nominated players on Thursday as part of the Playing List Guidelines to support the competition in circumstances where clubs are impacted by COVID-19 health and safety protocols. It is hoped with the top-up players available at any stage throughout 2022 clubs will navigate any major disruptions and ensure a full season is played. Mortlake export Wareham has been nominated for Geelong's top-up list alongside South Warrnambool's Marcus Herbert. Both are on the Cats' VFL list. The 20-year-old midfielder - after completing a superb pre-season - said he was thrilled to be recognised and hoped it would be the catalyst for higher honours. "It's pretty exciting, I've been looked after pretty well by the (Geelong) program in the last couple of years," Wareham told The Standard. "They've given me the tools to improve, especially coming out of NAB League footy, so I'm grateful for the opportunities I've been given. "It gives me a bit more motivation than previous years - it's a last-case scenario for them but it's always at the back of your mind that you need to be playing well and be fit and ready." MORE SPORT: The former Greater Western Victoria Rebel said he was pleased for his Geelong teammate Herbert. "I'm good friends with Marcus, it's great to play and train with guys out this way, it certainly makes it a lot easier," he said. "Marcus put in a great pre-season so deserves his opportunity. It's exciting." Rantall, the former Collingwood Magpie who now plies his trade with Norwood in the SANFL, has been named on Port Adelaide's top-up list. The South Warrnambool export played five AFL games across two COVID-19 ravaged seasons in 2020 and 2021 before being delisted by the Pies. The former basketballer made his AFL debut last season in the traditional ANZAC blockbuster against Essendon in front of almost 80,000 people at the MCG. Warrnambool prospect Bade, now aligned to the Ballarat league, and Koroit premiership player Chatfield - both on Footscray's VFL list - have been named for the Western Bulldogs in a major boost for the pair. Another Koroit premiership hero in Hinkley has been named on North Melbourne's top-up list and will play with the club's VFL side this season. Among hundreds of players selected, some notable names such as Neville Jetta (Collingwood), Shane Mumford (GWS Giants), David Zaharakis (Melbourne), Reece Conca (Melbourne), Dom Tyson (North Melbourne), Bryce Gibbs (Port Adelaide), Hamish Hartlett (Port Adelaide), Steve Morris (Richmond) could be called upon throughout the season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/d97798db-916d-43cd-a012-98e10376752e.JPG/r0_149_6960_4081_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg