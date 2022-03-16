news, latest-news, sport, surf lifesaving, warrnambool

Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club sensation Mia Cook says the club's strong results in the Victorian state titles is a sign of things to come. A fourth-placed finish - just behind Mentone (third), Torquay (second) and Ocean Grove (first) was just 'reward' for the club after reeling in a record medal haul at state championship level in front of home crowds. Warrnambool finished with an impressive 258 club points across the three day carnival. "We had really good numbers, it was good for the club to get a good result like that I reckon," she told The Standard of the club's results at the state titles. "On behalf of the club it was an amazing result and overall we trained so hard for so many months and it was a great reward for our efforts. "On our home beach maybe there were a few advantages for us just from training there for the past year and longer but it was good for the club to promote that we're a force to be reckoned with. "So many people got involved so it gave us a good chance to get those medals. "There's so many talented competitors in Warrnambool." IN OTHER NEWS: Individually, the 15-year-old collected a swag of medals including gold in under 17 board, under 17 ski, under 17 iron, open board, under 17 board relay and under 17 board rescue. A silver medal in open iron capped off of a stellar seven-medal weekend for the talented competitor. "I was really, really stoked with my personal efforts to be honest," she said "All of us clubbies and competitors put in so much hard work through the pre-season and with so much consistent training for so many months it was a great reward. "If everything was to go to plan for me personally that was what I was hoping for sure. "I was rapt that I could manage to pull through and get some good individual results, it's given me a lot of confidence." But it's now a trip up north that the Emmanuel College has her sights set on in a few weeks. "I'll be competing in the Australian titles in three weeks or so with a small bunch of people from Warrnambool and Victoria so that'll be held up in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast," she said. "I haven't competed at an Australian title event on the Gold Coast which I'm excited about." The Australian Life Saving Championships will be held from April 2 to April 10 with the country's 314 surf clubs set to converge on the Broadbeach Surf Life Saving Club. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157463791/d4a5e94d-b897-45c9-a810-d72fdf6f5baa.jpg/r0_161_4292_2586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg