Ash Grunwald leaves flood-stricken home to perform at Folkie

BLUESMAN Ash Grunwald has taken respite from the disastrous floods up north - which damaged his home and studio - to play at the Port Fairy Folk Festival. He caught up with The Standard before his massive set at the Shebeen stage. For Grunwald, the festival holds a special place in his heart. He first went to Folkie in 2000 when he was a guitar tech for Xavier Rudd. "My first Folkie was my most amazing festival experience ever, you get a buzz that you can never quite capture again," he said. He said the situation in New South Wales was beyond what anyone could comprehend. "It's just shocking, it was a traumatic natural disaster," he said. "This is my respite to be here performing at the Port Fairy Folk Festival, dedicating this to the people up north." Joining his packed foot-stomping, grunge-blues-roots set was fellow musician Kim Churchill, who absolutely belted it out on the harmonica. Saturday night will see a huge lineup of talent, including John Butler, Pierce Brothers, Suzannah Espie, Bones and Jones, Kee'ahn, Mama Kin Spender, J-MILLA, The Paper Kites and Cedric Burnside. Check out our ultimate guide to the festival here. Listen to behind the scenes interviews from festival favourites and rising stars on The Folkie Podcast. Only on Spotify.

