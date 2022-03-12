Ash Grunwald leaves flood-stricken home to perform at Folkie
BLUESMAN Ash Grunwald has taken respite from the disastrous floods up north - which damaged his home and studio - to play at the Port Fairy Folk Festival.
He caught up with The Standard before his massive set at the Shebeen stage.
For Grunwald, the festival holds a special place in his heart.
He first went to Folkie in 2000 when he was a guitar tech for Xavier Rudd.
"My first Folkie was my most amazing festival experience ever, you get a buzz that you can never quite capture again," he said.
He said the situation in New South Wales was beyond what anyone could comprehend.
"It's just shocking, it was a traumatic natural disaster," he said.
"This is my respite to be here performing at the Port Fairy Folk Festival, dedicating this to the people up north."
Joining his packed foot-stomping, grunge-blues-roots set was fellow musician Kim Churchill, who absolutely belted it out on the harmonica.
Saturday night will see a huge lineup of talent, including John Butler, Pierce Brothers, Suzannah Espie, Bones and Jones, Kee'ahn, Mama Kin Spender, J-MILLA, The Paper Kites and Cedric Burnside.
