Hundreds of people are filing into Port Fairy's streets this festival weekend, with many travelling far and wide not just for the music but also for a taste of what else the region has to offer. While thousands flock to the Folk Festival arena at Southcombe Park, others have filled Sackville and Bank Street to sample food, take part in a range of activities or be serenaded at Fiddler's Green. Fiona and Steve Sharkie from Melbourne said they arrived just yesterday and planned to meet with friends from out-of-town across the entirety of the festival. "We love the variety that is here," Mr Sharkie said. "We went last night to the Folk Festival and saw some terrific shows. It was fantastic and exceeded any expectations we had. "We only just arrived here to look at the street fair and we're really enjoying it. It really adds another dimension - if you're at the arena, it's only a short walk to come here and relax. "As a tourist, it would encourage us to come back for sure." IN OTHER NEWS: Geelong-based Solomon Edwards said he'd been going to Folkie for years but it was his first time manning a stall there. "We knew about the Folkie because my dad was already selling stuff here before," he said. "I've been down here many times before for the festival but just not as a stallholder. The vibe is just great and there's something for everyone." Warrnambool musician Gabby Steel said it was great to be back performing live at the Fiddler's Green. "I'm pretty pumped that we just get to have a festival in general," she said. "It's pretty exciting to go see any live music especially so close to home and then having some pretty big acts coming in, it's just exciting to get out and about that." She said it had been a tough few years for the music industry due to COVID-19. "I've obviously lost a lot of work like everyone else over the last two years but it has been good over the summer to get going again and get some more gigs and being able to go see other band and artists play," she said. "It's definitely picking up again."

