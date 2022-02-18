news, latest-news,

AN ELITE sporting pathway program and one of the region's biggest bowls clubs would welcome the 2026 Commonwealth Games to the south-west, saying Warrnambool's inclusion would "put us on the map". City Memorial Bowls Club general manager Julie Dosser said the club's state-of-the-art facilities would be ideal for hosting lawn bowls after the Victorian government opted to make a play for the games with a regional-based focus. She believes hosting rights would have far-reaching benefits for the area and implored Warrnambool City Council to make a pitch for competitions. "Put us on the map. It is a beautiful town and people might be watching it on TV and say 'gee, we might go to Warrnambool for a holiday, have a look around there, they have a lot to offer," she told The Standard. "It is all part of the bigger picture too, not just the Commonwealth Games." Dosser said City Memorial's undercover greens made it an ideal candidate. "We'd be very interested in hosting lawn bowls here and I guess with the double roof, it would take out the weather element a little bit," she said. "We have invested a lot of money in what we have here so it is nice to showcase it to other people. When we held the state championships here - and that was people from all over Victoria - people just loved it. "They loved Warrnambool. Any seaside city always seems to be favourable with people travelling - water does attract people." South West Academy of Sport chief executive Andrew Sloane said the prospect of a home Commonwealth Games would be a major motivator for the program's young athletes. "I think the draw of even Brisbane (Olympic Games) in 2032 was quite enticing for a lot of our younger athletes but the thought of having a Commonwealth Games in a few years' time down here is an extraordinary motivator," he said. "That's for any aspiring, emerging or talented athlete." Sloane said Bookaar shooter Penny Smith - a SWAS athlete who went to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - gave youngsters confidence and desire to reach the world stage. MORE SPORT:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/3fdb7889-dabf-4e6a-b0fb-7c7a4fd5a090.jpg/r0_161_3096_1910_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg