JACK Sharp is chasing quick times after overcoming illness and injury to compete at the Swimming Victoria open long course championships. The Warrnambool Swimming Club member, who recently moved to Melbourne for university, said he was grateful to be challenging himself in the pool again. "I have had a fair few setbacks since 2019 - I've had glandular fever, a shoulder reconstruction and pericarditis from the COVID vaccine," Sharp said. "I have had a lot of time out of the pool and I am just getting back to the times I was doing a few years ago. "I am swimming as fast as I have in the last four years. "It's been a long road but I am getting back there now." Sharp, 20, is entered in the 50-metre and 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly at the three-day competition, which started on Friday. "I just want to improve on the times I've done this season and bookend the season with a positive performance," he said. "The 100m freestyle is my favourite race. It is a good distance and speed with mixed with endurance." The titles are at the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre - one of Sharp's favourite pools to compete in. "I usually do my best times there, have my best races," the former Hamilton and Alexandra College student said. Sharp also represented Warrnambool at the country championships in Mildura recently. "We had a really positive team performance there considering the size of our group," he said. "I am looking forward to carrying on from that and representing our club at states." Sharp, who is studying sport and exercise science at Latrobe University, is one of two Warrnambool Swimming Club members at the state long course titles. William Elliott is also representing Aquazone-based club.

