There isn't anything quite like clinching your hometown cup, Marg Lee says. The Ecklin South trainer has already won two Terang Pacing Cups, but said the buzz she felt after continued to push her to win another. It means Lee won't pull any punches when she goes head-to-head with nephew Mattie Craven in a bid to hoist this Saturday night's $50,000 cup. The group two race over 2680m sees Lee's Highway to Heaven and Craven's Kimble starting from the front row. "(Mattie's) tough to come up against, his horses are always fit and ready to go," Lee said. "Everyone is out there to win when you're on the track, it's competition. Then she's all good once you've run your races." Winning previously with Keayang Cullen (2013) and Code Bailey (2020), Lee maintains a modest outlook on Highway to Heaven's chances. "He raced in (last weekend's) Ararat Cup and had a pretty tough run early on," Lee said. "(Terang's) a harder race, it's a bit of a step up. He seems bright and has eased up well; hopefully he is there abouts and runs a good race. Somewhere up amongst the top five and we'd be pretty happy in a field like that." Lee will also go for a maiden $30,000 Trotters Cup victory, with Keayang Livana lining up for the 2680m race from a standing start. "It's probably the first time I've had one in it, mainly I have pacers," she said. "But (Keayang Livana's) pretty special. She over raced her last start, but on her best form, she'd be a winning chance." Craven will steer Queen of Crime in the Trotters Cup, among his other chances. Terang Harness Racing Club manager Mark Roberts said the public could expect a good night out, with live music, kids' entertainment and a punters club among the event's offerings. Gates open at 4.30pm with the first race to start from 6pm. A return bus service will run from Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre.

