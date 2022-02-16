news, latest-news,

EMERGING Warrnambool cyclist Eddie Worrall celebrates his 18th birthday on Saturday. It means the Giant Racing Team rider's Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic debut must wait another year, given competitors must be turning 19 to be eligible. Instead he will turn his attention to winning Saturday's Port Campbell to Warrnambool Handicap off scratch. MORE CYCLING: Debutant eager for classic 'in own backyard' "I am pretty excited for it. It is local so I don't have to travel super far and there's always a fair few people who rock up to it," Worrall told The Standard. "Last year I did all right, I got the fastest time and I am looking to do one better this year - go fastest and hopefully win it." He is well acquainted with the roads. "I train there all the time, especially for long endurance rides," Worrall said. "It's good to ride over to Port Campbell and ride back through Timboon and get some long rides in. It's good training around there." Worrall - an Emmanuel College student - already has his eyes on the 2023 classic. "I can't wait to do that. I need to be a bit older to do it, that's all," he said. "I turn 18 in about a week, so I just miss out (this year)." In the meantime he's adjusting to the National Road Series' circuit. Worrall competed at the Tour of Gippsland in the lead-up to the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival. "It has stepped up a lot, the level of racing and the people I am racing against," he said. "It is awesome racing with the team and a win for me is awesome but if someone else wins, it's basically a win for everyone." MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/24cb8f66-91fd-433b-94f2-798236cf3365.jpg/r0_234_4608_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg