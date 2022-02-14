news, latest-news,

REIGNING J.A. Esam medallist Scott Carlin is training at Geelong in a bid to earn a Victorian Football League contract. Carlin most recently suited up for Warrnambool and District league outfit Nirranda but will play at Ballarat club Lake Wendouree in 2022 if he isn't selected for the Cats or is unsuccessful in earning a contract. The 22-year-old, who played on ball and across half-back for Nirranda, said he was enjoying pre-season at Kardinia Park. "The majority of my mates still play at Lake Wendouree and I'm working up there," Carlin, an apprentice carpenter, told The Standard. "I got an opportunity to do a pre-season at Geelong as well and I'm hoping to get a contract and get on the list there. "Hopefully I can do that and get a few games there. It's been really good training, it's good, high-intensity training which is good and I'm just trying to improve each training session really." Carlin is one of several south-west faces enduring pre-season at Geelong. South Warrnambool exports Fraser Marris, Marcus Herbert and Liam Herbert are hitting the track while Terang Mortlake's Isaac Wareham is also testing himself. MORE SPORT: Carlin most recently played Victorian Football League for standalone club Werribee in 2019 after graduating from the Greater Western Victoria Rebels program. He said he enjoyed his time at Nirranda and wished the club all the best. "It was a hard decision to leave," Carlin said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/60aa8b64-aa64-4917-a68b-2d3a6af2158d.jpg/r553_959_2476_2045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg