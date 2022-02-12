news, latest-news,

COMPETITIVENESS drives father-and-son pair Graeme and Matt Solly. The City Memorial Gold duo are vying to help their side back to Western District Playing Area finals after a slow start to the season. Matt, who plays as a skipper while dad Graeme holds down third, won their rink but couldn't help Gold over the line against Warrnambool Gold in a 10-shot loss on Saturday. Gold is still in the hunt for finals, though, and is vying to replicate its premiership success from this past campaign. "We've been slowly building some momentum and we have some important games to close out the year," Matt said. "We've got a couple games to go and we're still in the four but we've got a bit of work to do." Graeme said he travelled from Portland each week to play alongside his side in the same rink. Matt said playing with his old man was enjoyable. "He sort of taught me to play bowls," he said. "It's the most competitive game there is, I reckon." He said his love for bowls was still strong after "17 or 18 years". Graeme, meanwhile, was still passionate about the game after 40 years. "Every other sport, if the opponent plays a great shot, they score," Matt said. "In bowls, your opponent still has to bowl and they can destroy your connection. It might not count for anything. "The best shot in the world might not count." The focus for the rest of the season? "Just finding that bit of consistency," Matt said. "We're just looking to keep doing what we have been doing. "It's just about building off what we did last week and going from there." Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/712d66ea-1096-46d5-92c1-e5892d76ba4c.jpg/r2_514_5027_3353_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg