Port Fairy Soccer Club president Woody Bucci says there is an "exciting" vibe spreading around the club ahead of the season. After a successful inaugural season last year in the South West Victoria Football Association, the Plovers are setting the bar high and are soaring with strong numbers at training. Bucci - who started the club alongside his mate Leon Morton last year - told The Standard the club was looking forward to growing with more teams this season. "Last year in our inaugural season we were really successful and felt really supported by our local community and other soccer clubs," he said. "The Warrnambool Wolves were really great with mentorship and helping us set up the club, but this year we've got a women's team starting, and outside of netball it'll be one of the only female sporting sides representing the town. "We're looking to also having an under 12 boys and under 12 girls representing us as well, and we're hoping these under 12 teams will follow through and keep building. "It's an exciting year and on top of that we've got our senior men back and we should have a reserves team, but that's still pending on whether the league can get a reserves competition off the ground." MORE SPORT: The Plovers' senior men finished in fifth position in their first season before COVID intervened again, winning five games in a promising campaign that delivered plenty of highlights. Defensively the Plovers were among some of the top teams in the competition, conceding just 23 goals. Bucci said the club's Mini Roos program, which had 106 participants last year, would go to another level with kids from the region flocking to play the game. "For our first year it was unbelievable really, and it shows the appetite for soccer in the area particularly with the kids," he said. "Hopefully those kids can keep pushing through for us." He added he was both "surprised and unsurprised" at the interest in the club within a year. "Soccer is the highest participation sport in Australia and around the world," he said. "In the south-west the game has been growing steadily, but I've been surprised in the sense because this area of Victoria has traditionally been a real football, cricket and netball stronghold and soccer hasn't really been a huge participation sport. "But more and more people are looking to lower impact sports both at senior and junior levels and Port Fairy is an amazing community in support and the community supports anything going on."

