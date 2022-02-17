news, latest-news,

ONE of the main contenders for the inaugural Lochard Energy Warrnambool Women's Classic is out of the race. Olympian Sarah Gigante - on the comeback trail from serious injury and illness - was forced to withdraw after receiving medical advice. Gigante had COVID-19 but would have been out of isolation in time to compete on Sunday. "I was really looking forward to lining up at this historical edition... so it's sad to have to give it a miss," she said. "I am feeling fine but decided with the team around me that it's best not to rush back from having COVID to doing such a challenging race. I will instead prepare for the Esports Worlds at the end of the month." Gigante said she would be a keen onlooker on Sunday, eager to see who takes out the 160-kilometre race from Colac to Warrnambool's Raglan Parade. There are 45 competitors - following Gigante's withdrawal - vying for the honour, including national road race champion Nicole Frain. "I am thrilled that there will be live coverage on SBS On Demand and I will be closely following the race to see who becomes the first ever winner of this standalone event," she said. "Hopefully I can do it again in the future but for now I will have to shift my focus to my long-term goals and hopefully having a great start in the women's World Tour with the Movistar team." The Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic men's race is on Saturday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/justine.mc%40fairfaxmedia.com.au/872e5df1-db64-475c-85e2-40813e08f31f.jpg/r0_309_4980_3123_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg