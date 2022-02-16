news, latest-news,

POWERCOR Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic contender James Whelan hopes strong results during the Australian summer will spike interest from World Tour teams. Whelan is starring for Team BridgeLane - a UCI Continental outfit - posting a runner-up finish at the AusCycling road nationals and a win in the Santos Festival of Cycling. MORE CYCLING: Legend status for big contributor "To get a pro contract a few years ago was pretty surreal and I am currently trying to go back into a European pro team," he told The Standard. "I am using Team BridgeLane as a stepping stone to get back to the World Tour. "I had two big crashes last year which meant my contract didn't get renewed." Whelan, 25, said adding a classic title to his resume would help his cause. MORE CYCLING: Debutant eager for classic 'in own backyard' "It is a pretty prestigious race so it's nice to be on the start line," he said. "I got into the breakaway in the first year I did it in 2017. "I am well favoured to a long race - I do a lot of training over five or six hours. "Once you get to the fourth or fifth hour of a bike race, riders really get exposed and it makes for some exciting racing, both physically and tactically." MORE CYCLING: Teen chasing ideal birthday gift The former runner, who hails from Melbourne, turned to cycling in 2016 to aid his recovery from an achilles injury. It was a turning point and he now spends up to 10 months a year in Europe cycling. "It turned out I liked bike riding as much as I did running," he said. "In Belgium, being a cyclist is like being a football player." MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

