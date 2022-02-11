news, latest-news,

Warrnambool's mayor Richard Ziegeler says councillors don't have to be friends as long as they ensure the community's best interests are represented after there were hints of tension behind the scenes this week. At Monday's council meeting, Cr Ben Blain moved to amend the records from an assembly of councillors meeting from January 24 because there was a section at the end that wasn't recorded. When asked about the issue, Cr Blain responded with a written statement and said that he felt it was important the section was included to show good governance to Warrnambool. "It is critical to be open and transparent in building a respectful relationship between the council and the Warrnambool community," he said. "Amongst other issues raised, a discussion was held regarding the performance of the mayor in relation to his role in delivering the council plan and the strategic direction. "The accuracy of the information that is passed through mayor to councillors in order to be comfortable and feel informed in their decision making was questioned. "It appears some relationships are being strained in council because of poor governance, it is important that the public know we are working to address these issues. "It is concerning if, as a council, we aren't preforming at the highest level, as we would be doing a disservice to the city of Warrnambool and ourselves as individuals if we aren't working together in the best way to move our city forward. "As councillors we need to be preforming in order to deliver for the needs of our growing city and in order to do this, I believe we need strong leadership, and an open and transparent council." Cr Ziegeler responded by saying that everything in Mr Blain's statement was "quite accurate" and he didn't disagree with anything he had written. "It was quite right that he moved to correct the record of the assembly to make sure that it was accurate," Cr Ziegeler said. "Any group of people, with the interests of their community at heart and being passionate about delivering 'for the needs of our growing city' are likely to have disagreements from time to time about how things are done and said. "What is evident is that all councillors are at present acting with the best interests, in their own opinions, of the community. "They do not have to be friends, they only have to cooperate and respect the efforts of each other and I believe, as mayor, that each of us is doing just that."

