The eyes of law enforcement across Warrnambool are set to expand with plans for new CCTV cameras to be erected at Levys Beach. There are also calls for more cameras in the CBD with police and councillors discussing the need for them to be installed in Lava Street near Centrelink and outside Coles supermarket. Others have also been suggested for the Botanic Gardens and more at the Breakwater. Cr Angie Paspaliaris told Monday's council meeting that installing a camera at Levys Beach would curb hoon behaviour and illegal dumping of rubbish. "The Victorian police officers also supported a couple of other locations more central which were Lava Street near the two bus stops and also one near the Coles supermarket," Cr Paspaliaris said. "This is really to complete that central CCTV project. "The projects are not only beneficial in assisting the police with the monitoring and interrupting unlawful or questionable behaviour and improving safety, but historically most CCTV projects are completed through government funding with only small contributions from council." Cr Paspaliaris said that was good not just for the community but for the council's bottom line. Cr Max Taylor said the use of CCTV was certainly improving behaviour within the CBD. Minutes from the CCTV steering committee meeting, which were included in the council agenda, revealed that the cameras not only helped assist police with stamping out hoon behaviour and criminal damage but were also useful to help prevent suicides. With laps of Liebig Street a thing of the past since the main street was upgraded to include raised pedestrian crossings, there are concerns that hoon behaviour has now moved to Banyan and Merri streets and the bottom end of Lava Street. The council minutes also reveal police had used to CCTV cameras for the recent COVID-19 protests and to enforce chief health officer directions. Plans for installing CCTV cameras at Levys Beach are in the pipeline with the council waiting on poles and soil testing had been redone. With concerns about behaviour near the Lava Street bus stop, there has also been discussions about possibly removing the mid-block crossing.

