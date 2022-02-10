open-universities-australia, multimedia,

It all started with a shed of stock in 1979. Now, 43 years later, Philip Russell Motorcycles' Philip "Noddy" and Jenny Russell are selling up and are ready to travel into the sunset. Mr Russell said running the business had "gone in a blur". The soon-to-be retiree said there had been many highlights over the years. "We built our first shop that we owned on (501) Raglan Parade ourselves, and the one we opened up here (153 Raglan Parade) there was a fair bit of work getting this one ready," Mr Russell said. On Sunday, February 13, the business will rack up 26 years at its current location. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Russell said another highlight was its success as a Yamaha dealership. "We were the 9th rated dealer in Australia (in 1989) - that was a big trip up to Sydney," he said. "We also won two trips to Paris with Suzuki and to the United States of America - we've been all over the world on trips." Other awards the dealership won included the regional dealer for Stihl in 2019, and the Yamaha dealership awards in 1986 and 1991. Mr Russell said the business was first run for about six months in Fairy Street. "(It was) in a little shop next to Johnny the Fish opposite the Cally Hotel," he said. It then moved to Kepler Street (which is now a kebab shop) for three years, before going to Lava Street opposite the Catholic Church for about eight years (now a nursery), then to 501 Raglan Parade (which used to be the Peters Ice Cream depot). "(That's) where we bought the land and built our own premises", he said. It then moved to its current location opposite Gateway Plaza. The store employs nine staff members including Mr and Mrs Russell, three part-time employees and four full-time employees. Their son Matthew Russell started in the business then moved to Western Australia to work in mining. Their daughter, Emma Maybury, never worked in the business, but also moved to WA working in Kalgoorlie for more than 10 years. Mr Russell said the time was right to retire once the business was sold. "Jenny survived cancer twice and I think we've pushed it as far as we could, it would be silly to keep going," he said. "We plan to travel. We caravan so basically wherever the road takes us".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/e75f7720-94ce-4c0e-9a13-8da1059e925d.jpg/r0_418_4488_2954_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg