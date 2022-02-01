news, latest-news,

Police are still trying to establish the identity of three Hamilton women after a COVID-19 super-spreader event on New Year's Eve. Warrnambool police Inspector Paul Marshall said on Monday he had conducted an investigation. It was reported to police that four young Hamilton women were to travel to Port Fairy for New Year's Eve. They undertook rapid antigen tests prior to going and all were positive withCOVID-19. One of the women decided not to go to Port Fairy, but her three friends travelled to the seaside town knowing they were COVID-positive. It was reporte they attended The Star Of The West Hotel where there were more than 600 patrons to celebrate New Year's Eve. Police conducted a number of walk-throughs of the venue during the evening. Following NYE there was an outbreak of COVID-19 in Port Fairy and many of those initially infected attended the hotel for the celebrations. Port Fairy was almost closed down for the first two weeks of January with many workers either infected or isolating as household contacts. "I have made enquiries with Hamilton and Port Fairy station commanders and we are not able to establish the identity of persons of interest," Inspector Marshall said. "The information has been passed onto our COVID command for further assessment/actions." It's understood the trio could be liable for fines of more than $8000. Star Of The West publican Caroline Lumley said the hotel had to close for a week after New Year's Eve when a number of staff contracted the virus. "Everyone was getting sick and we lost the week after New Year's Eve," she said. "I don't know if it was the Hamilton girls, I don't know them. There were a lot of people in town and no one knows where they all came from or where the virus came from. "We have reopened now and everyone is back on board, but a big chunk of our summer trade was lost and we don't get reimbursed for that." Regulations imposed by the Victorian chief health officer can be enforced by Victoria Police. Fines of up to $909 can be issued to adults for refusing or failing to comply with a pandemic order, or refusing or failing to comply with a direction given or requirement made, in the exercise of a pandemic management power. Fines for specific offences include a penalty of $2726, which can be issued to anyone who breaches a requirement to isolate or quarantine. Individuals can be liable for fines of up to $10,904 for breaching a pandemic order or direction through the court system, and businesses can face fines of up to $54,522. Fines of $10,904 may be issued through the court system if you provide false or misleading information, and this could include false and misleading information that may be provided about an individual's vaccination status.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/9f7a431a-f404-45fb-b0e2-6e20b735686b.jpg/r3_136_1422_938_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg