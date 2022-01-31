news, latest-news,

Warrnambool principals say the school year will be challenging and they won't know Omicron's full impact until classes resume this week. Despite thinking COVID-19 disruptions would be lessened this year, the goal posts have moved yet again, with principals saying flexibility and adaptability were key in 2022. The principals, who are excited to return to face-to-face learning, welcomed regular rapid antigen testing (RAT) which the state government introduced this year in a bid to keep classrooms open. Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said there were more unknowns than anticipated and they weren't "returning to quite what we expected". "We finished last year expecting that we would have a more normal-like year this year, particularly with the knowledge we'd gained from the last two years, but it's very suddenly changed and it's going to be another disrupted year," Mr Morgan said. He said they had no insight about the number of students who would be sick or isolating until school returned on Tuesday. "We're going to need to be adaptable and flexible, certainly over this term and that may need to continue over the course of the year." Mr Morgan said staff levels were good, with some teachers currently sick or isolating but it wouldn't impact classes. Mr Morgan said they had an "extensive list" of relief teachers to call on but he was "under no illusions" they'd be all available when required. IN OTHER NEWS: Warrnambool's King's College principal Allister Rouse said he supported testing and other COVID-19 safety measures for "a smoother start to the year" and to keep students at school. "It's about trying to keep classrooms open and having students and staff on site as much as possible with as least disruptions as possible," Mr Rouse said. "You just have to pivot and adapt to the changes as they come. Every year's been different, every outbreak has been different. "Every school is just waiting to see what happens at the start of term. I don't think any school is immune to outbreaks. "We know there will be disruptions, there will be staff that have to isolate and how we navigate that is the biggest challenge for this term," Mr Rouse said. Brauer College principal Jane Boyle said it was another challenge but schools and communities had arisen to many challenges in the past two years. "I think testing is a much better option if it keeps students in the classroom face to face," Ms Boyle said. "That's the ideal and that's what we need to work towards." She said the college had a bank of relief teachers at the ready. "We have to wait and see what is needed and how we meet that challenge. We'll work through things as they arise and go from there," Ms Boyle said. Warrnambool Primary School acting principal Dean Clements said he had his "fingers crossed" for an uninterrupted year. "We just stay really positive, adaptable and flexible and hope it goes really well," he said. Warnambool College principal David Clift said in an email to parents it could bring in extra teachers and staff as needed. If many staff were absent, strategies could "include additional regional staff being provided to the school to support student learning for a short period of time," the email said. "We will be doing everything that we can to make sure our school stays safe and open," Mr Clift said. "There's no doubt that this term is going to be challenging for all of us, but we are also very excited to kick off the school year with positivity and welcome back all of our students." Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

