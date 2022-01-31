news, latest-news,

BRENTON Jones is acutely aware of the challenges Australia's longest road race throws at riders. His six attempts at winning the Powercor Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Classic have fallen short. But the Melbourne-based rider, who has 11 UCI-sanctioned wins to his credit, is not deterred as he focusses on the 2022 edition on Saturday, February 19. "It is a race where I have fallen short of the result I know I could get," he told The Standard. "The best result would've been a top-10. "It would be great to go back, whether it be this year or next year, and really improve that result. "The way the race as played itself out, it hasn't fallen in my favour yet." Jones, 30, said the 267-kilometre trek, which starts at Avalon, traverses the Great Ocean Road and finishes on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade, was a test of character as well as physical boundaries. "The conditions of the race, whether it be rain or wind, are the major two factors when you're competing in the Warrnie," he said. "If it's really windy, the race can get split up. The distance as well, there's not many times you do a bike race which is more than 250km long. "Whether you're the winner or the guy who just finishes - everyone goes through different stages. "You go from feeling good to feeling bad. In last year's edition I was feeling amazing with 20km to go and then it came to about 5km to go and I was not feeling too good, then I felt OK again but missed the break. "It is always a challenge to keep up your nutrition and your hydration, making sure your body is fuelled and ready to go." A career-best finish in the time-honoured race is Jones' main goal. But he also soaks up the camaraderie which comes with it. "Everyone has raced against each other a fair bit and some are quite close mates or ex-teammates," Jones said. "There's a number of people out there I will be having conversations with - you've got 6.5 hours out there together so it's a long time to be on the bike. "It is a good culture with the Aussie racing." The sprinting specialist, who opted to stay in Australia rather than race overseas this year, has raced professionally and in a full-time capacity for more than seven years. Competing is his focus but he has an eye to the future too. "This is the first year where I've had more supplementary income from other sources in the coaching space, working with big, private schools in Melbourne and I start with Hawthorn Cycling Club as their junior coach too," Jones said. The InForm TMX Make rider also helps deliver programs for Ride Nation and AusCycling. A women-only race from Colac to Warrnambool has been added to the Melbourne to Warrnambool Cycling Festival calendar. Australian champion Nicole Frain will be one of the main contenders. MORE SPORT: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

