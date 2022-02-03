news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Thursday, 10.37pm: The Department of Transport has declined to explain why heavy haulage was banned from involvement in a truck rollover rescue near Carlisle River which resulted in a Panmure woman losing her legs. Michelle Pillar, 25, was driving a Boyles livestock truck on Carlisle Road when it rolled near Black Bridge, Carlisle River, on the morning of January 10. After heavy haulage was banned from the rescue, it took about 11 hours to free Ms Pillar. An emergency surgeon was flown into the location to assist emergency services in the rescue. Barwon south-west regional director Michael Tudball said his department was always saddened to hear of anyone being injured or impacted by road trauma. "Our thoughts are with everyone affected," he said. "We are continuing to work with emergency services to investigate the cause of this crash and have already completed emergency repairs to the bridge structure." A department spokesman said department personnel provide support to emergency services following major incidents. He said that as the incident was still under investigation by Victoria Police, it would be inappropriate to comment. He said in the five years up to July 2021, no crashes were previously recorded at the bridge. Sunday: Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding a livestock truck rollover which led to an Panmure driver losing both her legs. Michelle Pillar, 25, was driving a livestock truck on Carlisle Road at Carlisle River on January 10 when she lost control and the vehicle rolled. Police Sergeant Pat Brady, of the Colac highway patrol unit, said police and emergency services were called to the truck rollover at Black Bridge, south-west of Colac. "It's believed the livestock truck transporting cattle rolled just prior to the bridge about 10.40am where the truck has ended up on its roof," he said. "The woman and sole occupant, a 25-year-old Panmure woman, was trapped in the vehicle for approximately 11 hours. "An emergency surgeon was flown into the location to assist emergency services. "Once the driver was removed from the vehicle, she was airlifted to hospital in a critical but stable condition." Sergeant Brady said emergency services, including Fire Rescue Victoria, State Emergency Service, Ambulance Victoria and police were all involved in the rescue. "FRV, SES and AV all state that the incident was definitely one of the most complicated and protracted rescues they have ever come across due to the multiple challenges and dangers within the location," he said. "Sadly, several cattle were injured in the rollover and were required to be euthanised by Agricultural Victoria officers. "Police would like to thank the community for all their support they provided on the day." The highway patrol Sergeant said police were still conducting investigations into the cause of the rollover. "Since the accident, VicRoads officials have attended the location where repair works have been conducted and further investigations are ongoing into the road's and speeds in the area. Ms Pillar was airlifted to hospital, placed in an induced coma, which she has now come out of, but her recovery is expected to be a lengthy process. It is understood that police investigations will consider how the double decker livestock carrier was loaded and the vehicle's speed at the time of the rollover. Heavy haulage was initially not used due to the location which led to the protracted rescue mission.

